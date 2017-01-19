Dishing it with Dr. V: Helping every child eat healthy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal, to help every child in America eating healthy due to the high rate of obesity in young children.

“Eating Healthy for Kids” is a booklet with no fluff, just tips on how kids can contain life-changing information on small consumable bites, the perfect size for the kiddos.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss his efforts.

Two-thirds of Americans are overweight and one-third are considered obese and adolescents are the largest growing demographic for obesity in our country.

The campaign will include online courses, videos, and possibly a certificate of completion for any parents who take the course, which could lead to discounts at participating grocers, restaurants, and even insurance companies.

Dr. Vuong is looking for partnerships and corporate sponsorship’s, Albuquerque Public Schools leaders, and local schools.

