Cultural Atlas: Sacred Realm

The Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe invites you to explore the diverse practices of faith in Asia with “Sacred Realm”. Whether perceived as miraculous boons or a response to ceremonious prayer, blessings and good fortune come in many forms and bring joy, comfort and balance to our lives.

This ongoing exhibition explores the various forms of faith and its celebration with artifacts, clothing, amulets and objects of ritual. These intricate and thoughtfully made works of art are drawn mostly from the museum’s Asian collection and are exhibited together with unique media and an interactive gallery.

Guests are invited to join MOIFA on Sunday, January 29

To celebrate the Lunar New Year from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free of charge during this time, courtesy of the Cotsen Family Foundation.

