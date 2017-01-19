Bernalillo County discusses building ‘tiny homes’ for homeless

By Published: Updated:
tiny-home-meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If all goes as planned, Albuquerque could soon be filled with tiny homes, and for a good cause.

Bernalillo County held its first community meeting Thursday night to discuss plans for the $2 million project.

The village would provide stable housing in the form of “tiny homes” to the homeless in hopes of ultimately helping them get back on their feet.

County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley says the idea resonates with people.

“These people are sleeping on the street, they’re sleeping in parks. You know, that’s just not right, and the community’s concerned about it and I think that’s why they’re excited about this idea,” O’Malley said.

Last November, voters approved the bond to fund the development of the village. If successful, the homes would be done by next winter.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s