Bernalillo County discusses building ‘tiny homes’ for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If all goes as planned, Albuquerque could soon be filled with tiny homes, and for a good cause.

Bernalillo County held its first community meeting Thursday night to discuss plans for the $2 million project.

The village would provide stable housing in the form of “tiny homes” to the homeless in hopes of ultimately helping them get back on their feet.

County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley says the idea resonates with people.

“These people are sleeping on the street, they’re sleeping in parks. You know, that’s just not right, and the community’s concerned about it and I think that’s why they’re excited about this idea,” O’Malley said.

Last November, voters approved the bond to fund the development of the village. If successful, the homes would be done by next winter.