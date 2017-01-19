Albuquerque nurses injured in crash asking for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local husband and wife who are nurses are accustomed to helping others, and now, they need your help.

Cleo and Alberto Gabrera were hospitalized after a bad crash last month on Gibson and University. Albeto is a registered nurse, and Cleo is a nurse tech at Presbyterian.

Because of the crash, both will be out from work for some time. Cleo is already at home recovering, but Alberto is still in the hospital.

“They’re great at what they do. You know when you’re working with them that their patients are going to be very well taken care of, so we want to do whatever we can to help them,” said Ashley Rockymore.

A GoFundMe page has been set up because the crash doesn’t just impact the Gabreras — they also help support their family all the way in the Philippines.

