Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Councilors need to find other ways to fund Albuquerque’s ‘wish list’

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Lawmakers are getting back to work at the Roundhouse and over the next two months, they’ll be deciding which local governments get money for projects. Among the items on the city of Albuquerque’s so-called “wish list” which has nearly three dozen capital projects. The projects include constructing a more inviting pleasant underpass at Central Avenue under the tracks, phase two of the regional sportsplex and building a new fire station. But these projects could cost millions, something the state doesn’t have. Councilor Isaac Benton says the list is too long and councilors will have to start looking at other ways to fund projects.

2. New Mexico ranks near the bottom of a new list when it comes to child well-being. In its annual Kids Count Report the “New Mexico Voices for Children” ranked the state 49th. The report shows 29 percent of kids live in poverty, the second worst percentage in the nation. There is good news though is that fewer babies were born at low birth weights and more children now have health insurance.

3. Patchy fog will slow down some drivers within south-central and southeast New Mexico. A few spot rain/snow mix showers will continue to develop in and around the higher terrain but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation. Gradual clearing through this afternoon will give way to more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Expect highs to top out well into the 40s, 50s and 60s.

4. University of New Mexico students may want to give themselves extra time to get to class. Sky News 13 shows some UNM buses held up in Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction on the way to campus Tuesday morning. UNM and the city’s spokesperson for the ART both advise students to get out the door early.

5. Lots of people are talking about a music video created by two Albuquerque friends. R.J. Trujillo and Matthew Higgins say they were fed up with negative stereotypes so they rapped about places nostalgic to them like Del Norte High School, UNM and other spots.

The Morning’s Top Stories