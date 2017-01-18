Study: New Mexico named worst state to raise a family

playground, Albuquerque Public Schools playground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is once again in the negative spotlight after a recent national study.

According to WalletHub, the state is the worst to raise a family in.

New Mexico did poorly when it comes to poverty, unemployment, crime and a high divorce rate. The state also has fewer families with two parent homes.

The only positive part of the study, New Mexico ranked 18th for what they call “family fun.”

The best places to raise a family are North Dakota, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to the study.

To view the study for yourself, click here.

