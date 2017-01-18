Teen killed in stolen vehicle crash, suspects sought

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s car theft problem has turned deadly, this time claiming the life of a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 12000 block of Turquoise TL NE around 6:30 Wednesday morning. Police say that the van was stolen when someone left it warming up.

APD says officers were able to find the stolen vehicle but when they tried to stop it, the driver refused to stop. Police say the driver was driving recklessly so officers could not pursue it.

Soon after officers’ attempt to stop the vehicle, it was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Copper and Chelwood.

Witnesses say there was a couple in the stolen van. They fled the scene right after the crash and police are actively looking for them.

APD has not released descriptions of the suspects or the identity of the victim.

An employee of the company that owns the van says the Albuquerque Police Department was tracking it through GPS. He also says the worker who left the van warming up lived fairly close to the crash scene.

Police activity in the area of Copper and Chelwood reference a fatal crash. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2AhhBTMivn — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 18, 2017