ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

APD says officers responded to a call about a possible shooting on the 1300 block Columbia Drive SE around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot and died of his injuries on scene.

APD says a Violent Crimes Unit has been called out.

No further information is available at this time.