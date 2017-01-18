Pet Of The Week: Finding Forever Home For Brenda Lee

Joe Wilson from the Animal Humane along with Brenda Lee joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on how to find a new forever friend. Brenda Lee is a transfer from Rio Rancho she is a senior pet who has a great attitude and ready for a new home. There is a discount on adoptions of senior pets and some of the benefits of older animals are that they are usually housebroken and far past their puppy habits.

Brenda Lee can be found at the Main Campus on Virginia or online with all the other four-legged friends looking for a forever home.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living