Official: Russia could end ban on US adoptions

MOSCOW (AP) — The speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament says Moscow is willing to open discussion with Washington about rescinding the ban on Americans adopting Russian children.

The ban was imposed in 2012, prompted by a U.S. law sanctioning some Russians identified as human-rights violators.

Russia was a popular country for prospective adoptive parents who could not find suitable children in the United States. More than 1,000 adoption attempts were estimated to be in progress when the ban took effect.

Russians had long bristled at the implication the country could not care properly for its children and complained about children who died after being adopted.

“We are ready for dialogue,” upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said Wednesday, saying the ban could end if the U.S. guarantees the welfare of Russian adoptees.