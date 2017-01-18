Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A storm system will close in on New Mexico Thursday spreading cloud cover across the western portion of the state along with snow in the San Juan Mountains. Here in the metro area look for increasing clouds but little in the way of showers. Scattered snow showers will be possible Friday morning as the first storm system crosses but the main event really rolls in on Saturday. A deeper storm system will slide through Saturday into Sunday morning. The storm will spread snow over the northern mountains and snow and rain showers in valley sections.

