Man to be sentenced for role in Albuquerque teen’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens behind the murder Jaydon Chavez-Silver will be sentenced next month.

Nicholas Gonzales took a plea deal in exchange for pointing the finger at two other suspects in the murder, Asias Madrid and Dominic Conyers.

Chavez-Silver was shot and killed during a drive-by at a party in the Northeast Heights in 2015.

Gonzales appeared in court Wednesday for possible early sentencing, but the judge agreed to put that off until February in part to give Chavez-Silver’s family enough time to prepare what they want to say during the proceeding.