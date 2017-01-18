Lobo women’s basketball upset Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team said goodbye to a two game losing skid Wednesday night. The Lobos defeated the Boise State Broncos 75-68.

Guard Alex Lapeyrolerie led the way with 18 points. Center Richelle Van Der Keijl contributed 17 points. It was guard Cherise Beynon who seemed to be all over the court in the win. Beynon scored 11 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out 9 assists, missing a triple double by one. The last Lobo triple double was in 1978.

Jaisa Nunn had 14 while Mykeil Burleson dropped in 11 points. Five Lobos scored in double figures for the first time since a 2014 game against Boise State. There were seven lead changes in the game that also saw five ties. The Lobos shot 41 percent from the field but, left the door open for the Broncos at the free throw line.

The Lobos shot only 66.7 from the free throw line going 14 of 21. The Broncos were a perfect 12 for 12 at the line. With the win the Lobos improved to 5-2 in Mountain West play and 9-8 overall. The Broncos are now 3-3 in league play and 13-4 overall. The Lobos are at Wyoming Saturday. The Cowgirls are undefeated in conference play.