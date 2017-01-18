Little library for kids stolen from Albuquerque neighborhood twice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was built for kids to enjoy, but someone stole it for the second time.

“It has a bunch of stories in it,” said 4-year-old Dalilah Martinez, a regular visitor of a “little library” in the Barelas neighborhood that was stolen on Sunday morning.

Neighbors say someone keeps taking this popular little library in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood.

“Yeah, this is the second time it’s happened,” said Yvonne Garcia, the creator of the little library. “It’s just pathetic, and especially to take it from little children who are using it.”

A neighbor reported seeing a bald man in his 40s or 50s, loading up the books into a silver car. That neighbor assumed the man was a friend of Garcia’s, helping her move it for some reason.

The library added to Garcia’s colorful studio on Marquez Lane SW near Eighth Street. She said she first built one in April. It only lasted two months before someone stole it. So, she built a second one, trying to mount it to her yard better with Gorilla Glue and screws on a wooden platform.

“I’m hoping some of the neighbors will have better ideas because my last two ideas didn’t work out so well,” Garcia said, laughing.

Neighbors have already been more than willing to help. Dozens responded to Garcia’s post on Nextdoor.com, offering to donate books and building materials.

“So, I thought that was really awesome and really sweet,” Garcia said. “It is really cool that people cared so much to like bring something back for the kids.”

Garcia is hopeful that with the help of the community, her third little library will be the best one yet. She wants to get that library built as soon as possible for the kids in the neighborhood.