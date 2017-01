LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Steve Ackerman.

Officials say Ackerman was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

State Police are investigating so details about the crash are limited at this time.

Ackerman has worked for Lea County since 1991 and was elected in 2014.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.