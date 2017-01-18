Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog will slow down some drivers within south-central and southeast NM. A few spot rain/snow mix showers will continue to develop in and around the higher terrain… but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation. Gradual clearing through this afternoon will give way to more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures – expect highs to top out well into the 40s, 50s and 60s. Breezy to windy conditions will favor north and northeast NM.

THURSDAY: We’ll kick off the day with quiet conditions under a mostly sunny sky… but don’t get used to it! Our first of a series of storms arrives late Thursday – spreading out rain and snow over western and northern NM. Temperatures will cool out west… but climb significantly further east due to downsloping winds. Although we welcome the moisture… we’ll have to take the pesky winds with this incoming storm too.

FRIDAY: Spotty to scattered mountain snow and valley rain showers are expected over northern and western NM – favoring the western slopes of the higher terrain. Cooler temperatures can be expected statewide with the Albuquerque-metro area down to the 40s.