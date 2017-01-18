John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

We’ll see clearing skies throughout the afternoon, but the break from the active weather will not last long. A parade of winter storms will move into the state starting Thursday.

The first storm will favor northern and western New Mexico with scattered rain showers and snow in the higher elevations. The second storm will dig deeper into the state and pack more moisture for the weekend. Expect a more widespread round of mixed precipitation and snow into early Sunday. A third storm will cross early next week, keeping scattered showers going through at least early Tuesday.