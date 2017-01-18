Jackson Wink’s first Fight Night is Feb. 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joby Sanchez and Jesus Urbina will fight in the main event at Jackson Wink Fight Night, Feb. 25 at Isleta Resort Casino.

Sanchez is from Albuquerque and will enter the fight with 8 wins and 2 losses. He has experience fighting in three UFC events. His opponent, Urbina, is from El Paso, Texas and has an 8-3 record. Urbina has experience fighting in King of the Cage.

It’s the first of what organizers hope are many Jackson Wink Fight events. The fight night is an MMA card collaboration created by Fresquez Productions and Jackson Wink Academy.

Future Jackson Wink Fight Night cards will serve as a backdrop for a reality show about Jackson Wink MMA Academy.

“We are in negotiations right now with the big boys, the Netflix, HBO’s out there in the world,” said Jackson & Wink’s Mike Winkeljohn. “The fighters will be filmed training at at our gym, trying to go forward with their lives from all places around the world.”

Winkeljohn said the reality show is expected to start in March.