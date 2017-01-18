Getting creative with Coffee and Canvas

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It’s a place to pull out your creative side with a date, friend, children or even co-workers all while enjoying local coffee and treats.

Coffee and Canvas, the first ever sip and paint art studio, offers classes for all ages.

Owner, Terry DeWitt, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the classes. Watch above.

The art studio offers a range of classes suitable for any age or anyone.

The Power Classes offer a judgement free space for those of all levels of experience in the painting world.

Arty Parties are birthday parties designed for the kiddos ages 5 and up. Kids will be lead through a painting of choice of the birthday child. DeWitt will sing, dance and wear silly hats to intrigue the kids during the two and a half hour party.

The studio also offers special events for private, corporate, or fundraising groups.

The small venue can accommodate up to 25 guests all while enjoying complimentary coffee and treats.

For more information or to book a party, visit their website.