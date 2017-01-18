For Your Health: Breathing Exercises For Better Health

Doctor Corinne Weaver from the Upper Cervical Wellness Center joined New Mexico Living to show us how to breathe easier and better to improve our health. It was the personal experience of getting her teeth knocked out in a bicycle accident, causing her to have breathing troubles, which lead her to where she is today. Today as a doctor, she teaches people how to breathe. She has developed a system called B.R.E.A.T.H she explains in her book ‘Learning How To Breathe’ which can be found on Amazon.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living