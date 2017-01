FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are asking for help locating stolen Indian art.

Police say the items were taken from a home last month. The details of the theft are unknown, but a number of paintings and pottery, as well as a dress, were taken.

The value of all those items is approximately $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

