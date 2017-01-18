Cold, blustery storms to dominate New Mexico weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Several storm systems are expected to blow across New Mexico starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, producing strong winds, colder temperatures, rain in lower elevations and significant snowfall in high country.

The National Weather Service says the state will be under an unsettled weather pattern into at least early next week.

Forecasters say high temperatures will fall Friday and Saturday, starting the weekend with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average.

The most snow is expected along and west of the Continental Divide, with a foot or more possible above 8,000 feet in the Chuska and northwest mountains.

Wind gusts of up 50 or 55 mph are possible in higher terrain and the eastern plains.

A brief break is expected Sunday, with another storm system likely to arrive Monday.