Bill proposed to require baby changing tables in men’s restrooms

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s another push by a state lawmaker to even out the playing field when it comes to parents changing their babies’ diapers.

State Rep. Andres Romero’s bill would require baby changing tables to be made available in both women’s and men’s restrooms at places like bars, restaurants, theaters, grocery stores and other public places.

Romero said last year that men are taking a more active role in raising children and it’s time they have a safe and comfortable place to do it.

He introduced a similar bill in 2015, but it died in committee.

