Become a superhero by adopting a sidekick

By Published: Updated:
65873da201a54f698b1e3605e7524c72

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)Local organizations are coming together to help the community become actual real life super heroes.

The Albuquerque Welfare Department is teaming up with the Comic Crusaders 4 NM for the “Be a Superhero, Adopt A Sidekick” adoption event.

Animal Welfare Department Director, Paul Caster, and Comic Crusaders 4 NM Manager, Michelle Watkins, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the event. Watch above.

The event will take place at all city shelters Saturday, Jan. 21. Event-goers can adopt their new sidekick for only $10 and this comes with one day of free “sidekick superpowers” dog training.

Photos with the sidekicks will be done by Winstonfoto using a green screen, so guests are encouraged to dress up.

Eastside and westside shelter event times are 10:30 a.m. to  5 p.m. and at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center at 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE from 11:30 a.m. through  7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website. 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s