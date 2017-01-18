Become a superhero by adopting a sidekick

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local organizations are coming together to help the community become actual real life super heroes.

The Albuquerque Welfare Department is teaming up with the Comic Crusaders 4 NM for the “Be a Superhero, Adopt A Sidekick” adoption event.

Animal Welfare Department Director, Paul Caster, and Comic Crusaders 4 NM Manager, Michelle Watkins, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the event. Watch above.

The event will take place at all city shelters Saturday, Jan. 21. Event-goers can adopt their new sidekick for only $10 and this comes with one day of free “sidekick superpowers” dog training.

Photos with the sidekicks will be done by Winstonfoto using a green screen, so guests are encouraged to dress up.

Eastside and westside shelter event times are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at Lucky Paws in Coronado Center at 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE from 11:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.