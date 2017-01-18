Around Town: New Businesses In The Duke City

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque joining New Mexico Living to give us the scoop on all the new businesses opening in the Duke City so far this year.

Maya is a downtown New Mexican artisan restaurant at 3rd and Silver. Sweet Tea at Montgomery and San Mateo is one of the few Asian bakeries in the United States and we are lucky to have one right here in Albuquerque. Karma Café is famous for being a ‘pay what you can’ restaurant, which is a not for profit and they contribute to organizations that help feed the hungry.

