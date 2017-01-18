Alleged drunk driver crashes into Albuquerque swimming pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged drunk driver took an unintentional dip in a swimming pool Wednesday morning.

The owner of the Enchanted Trails RV Park on west Central Avenue said the driver of the red Jeep got off Interstate 40, crashed right into the fence of the RV park and into the pool.

Workers at the RV park told the driver, 20-year-old Marlee Pinto, not to open her door, but she did anyway and they had to pull her out of the pool.

“In another month I would have been here 30 years, and this is definitely one for the record books, never seen anything like this,” said Vickie Ashcraft, RV park owner.

Pinto was arrested and is charged with DWI. The pool was closed for the season and no one was hurt.