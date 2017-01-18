Albuquerque school sets plan in place for Friday’s inauguration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret the presidential election was a divisive one. With two days to go until the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, one Albuquerque school is giving parents the option to decide if they want their kids to watch it or not.

The Head of the Albuquerque Academy wrote a letter to parents and students saying this election has been very emotional, and therefore the school came up with a plan.

After the November election, dozens of students at Albuquerque Academy walked out of class in protest.

At the time, Head of the School, Andy Watson, told KRQE News 13 he supported his students standing up for what they believe in. This month, he followed that thought up with a letter addressing Trump’s inauguration.

The letter said in part, “…this year’s inauguration and the events surrounding it pose a particular challenge to schools and the Academy as many of our good-hearted families and employees from throughout the political spectrum have very strong opinions…”

So, the school decided to record it and give students the option to watch it in groups or boycott it. Either way, the letter said “all school rules will be in place throughout.” It’s an idea some people around Albuquerque can appreciate.

“I don’t think we should force our students to do anything that’s political,” Tim Johnson said.

“It’s a good idea because there’s a lot of controversy going on about his election,” Alexandria Watt said.

But others said despite who is being sworn in, the inauguration is a historic event that all students should watch.

“I just think the kids should see it. I don’t know if they should have an option, they should just see it. He’s our president,” Viola Chavez said.

Albuquerque Public Schools said it would leave it up to individual principals to decide if they want to show it during class time.

