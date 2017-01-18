Albuquerque earns top 10 spot for embracing movie industry

AaronDrawhorn01 By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) Downtown ABQ aerials
(KRQE/File Photo) Downtown ABQ aerials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One industry New Mexico has embraced is the TV and film industry. It has flourished, and once again, the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas have been ranked among the best of the best by MovieMaker Magazine.

Albuquerque was ranked eighth best city among large cities to live and work as a moviemaker in 2017.

“With its generous 25-30 percent refundable tax credit with no minimum spend, Albuquerque maintains its stronghold in the Southwest,” the publication noted.

According to MovieMaker, criteria included “shooting days, number of productions, dollars generated, film community and culture (film schools, festivals, independent theaters, film organizations), access to equipment and facilities, tax incentives, cost of living and a general category that encapsulates lifestyle, weather, transportation and other socio-cultural markers.” That even included breweries per capita.

“The no-minimum spend on our tax refund is kind of a demonstration from the state that we want to treasure those relationships, but also there are stories within the Albuquerque community from independent filmmakers,” said Austin Madrid, an Albuquerque native and associate producer with the 48 Hour Film Project.

Gilbert Montano with the Mayor’s Office said, “In 2016 alone, we had almost $175 million of direct spend in the city of Albuquerque. That’s huge. That’s jobs. That’s catering. That’s construction work.”

This is not Albuquerque’s first appearance on the list.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s