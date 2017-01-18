3 families suing Española coach, superintendent, school board members

By Published: Updated:
Richard Martinez

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Three families are suing Española coach Richard Martinez, the superintendent and school board members, claiming retaliation and battery.

Richard Martinez made headlines in 2016 after being fired, then rehired amid allegations he was abusive to players. There have also been allegations that Martinez physically attacked, intimidated and made threats toward those who spoke up.

Now, three families have filed suit, saying they and their kids were victimized by Martinez.

In the lawsuit, one player says Martinez would hit them if they would blink while Martinez was talking to them, put pressure on their temples with his knuckles and sometimes punch them.

One father claims Martinez “kicked and punched him,” and “threatened students,” saying they were “going to pay for testifying against him.” The lawsuit also claims Martinez said “they had stabbed him and his brother in the back.”

Richard Martinez’s brother is Frederick Martinez, a board member named in the suit. There are claims Frederick also threatened students.

The players also claim they were dropped from the team for speaking up, and board members and the superintendent did nothing to stop it.

The families are suing for damages.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s