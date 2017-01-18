3 families suing Española coach, superintendent, school board members

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Three families are suing Española coach Richard Martinez, the superintendent and school board members, claiming retaliation and battery.

Richard Martinez made headlines in 2016 after being fired, then rehired amid allegations he was abusive to players. There have also been allegations that Martinez physically attacked, intimidated and made threats toward those who spoke up.

Now, three families have filed suit, saying they and their kids were victimized by Martinez.

In the lawsuit, one player says Martinez would hit them if they would blink while Martinez was talking to them, put pressure on their temples with his knuckles and sometimes punch them.

One father claims Martinez “kicked and punched him,” and “threatened students,” saying they were “going to pay for testifying against him.” The lawsuit also claims Martinez said “they had stabbed him and his brother in the back.”

Richard Martinez’s brother is Frederick Martinez, a board member named in the suit. There are claims Frederick also threatened students.

The players also claim they were dropped from the team for speaking up, and board members and the superintendent did nothing to stop it.

The families are suing for damages.