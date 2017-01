ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who set the fire at the Desert Sands Motel destroying it will spend two years behind bars.

Jennifer Maestas lit a mattress on fire last May then fled. Dozens of people who were staying there had to flee too and were left homeless. As part of a plea deal, Maestas pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years behind bars and five years of probation.

The Desert Sands has since been demolished.