ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking the public for information about a woman found dead in an Albuquerque park in what may be a homicide.

Police say the woman was found face down in Supper Rock Park near Tramway and I-40 Monday morning. Her identity and cause of death have not been released, but police say they’re treating the death as suspicious.

There’s a reward for information leading to an arrest.