Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: 2017 Legislative session to begin Tuesday

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The halls of the Roundhouse are expected to be buzzing again as lawmakers return for the start of the 2017 legislative session. The gavel drops at noon Tuesday and it kicks off with the governor’s State of the State address. The biggest issue for lawmakers to work out is how to address the state’s $69 million budget shortfall fueled by New Mexico’s oil and gas crash. This is Governor Susanna Martinez’s last 60-day session.

Full story: New Mexico lawmakers prepare for 2017 legislative session

2. As New Mexico’s high school students countdown to graduation in just months, New Mexico’s graduation rate is at an all-time high. Last year, 71 percent of students graduated high school. That’s up from just 63 percent in 2011. The governor announced that the graduation rate increased for Hispanic, African-American, and low-income students.

Full story: New Mexico high school students set all-time high graduation rate

3. Spotty morning showers will continue to push north through Bernalillo and Sandoval County dropping light rain and snow as they pass. More showers are expected to develop this afternoon. Favored areas include higher terrain of western New Mexico and Southeast Plains.

Full story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Owners of a popular Albuquerque restaurant are holding a taco fundraiser to help repair their store front on Lomas. A truck went crashing through into Pasion Latin Fusion’s front window and walls during a snow storm earlier this month. Owners say the driver’s insurance will not be enough to cover the costs to fix it.

Full story: Damaged Pasion Latin Fusion to hold Taco Tuesday Fundraiser

5. As the legislative session begins two state senators are making plans to introduce a bill, allowing New Mexicans to bring their own bottle of wine to drink at restaurants. It would be up to each restaurant whether to charge a corkage fee for opening and serving wine. A similar bill last session died in committee.

Full story: Bill aims to let customers bring your own bottle of wine to restaurants

