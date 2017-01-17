Roswell woman looking to return military jacket found in dumpster

ROSWELL N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman found something she believes is important to someone out there. Now, she’s trying to get it back to its rightful owner.

The woman was working the graveyard shift at Allsups when she noticed a military jacket in the trash. Now, she’s using social media to try and find out who it belongs to.

Hallet Harkness was taking the trash out during her night shift at the Allsups on the corner of Second Street and Garden, when she found something in the dumpster that caught her eye.

“I happened to notice the jacket in the dumpster just kind of left there, hung over the dumpster,” said Harkness.

She found a military service jacket, but all she knows about it come from a few clues that might help someone identify it.

“Just Fort Lee and the name Franco on the tag on the inside,” said Harkness.

She knows if it was lost or stolen, someone wants it back.

“I know how important jackets are for service men and women and their families, so I just couldn’t leave it,” said Harkness.

She has posted on social media to see if anyone knows who it might belong to.

“My first thought, especially since it was the middle of the night at work, was to post pictures and a message on Facebook on all the local groups that I am in,” said Harkness.

Harkness has received some messages, but so far has not been able to find the owner.