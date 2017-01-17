Police: Man broke into Santa Fe dispensary through the roof

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has been arrested after making a big mistake during a burglary at a medical pot shop.

Santa Fe Police say the thief tripped the burglar alarm Saturday while breaking in through the roof of the Ultra-Health dispensary on Saint Michael’s.

When officers arrived, they say 25-year-old Jared Rivera was running from the scene with items from the shop. He did his best to get away, jumping over fences into yards.

Rivera was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal damage and resisting arrest. Police say Rivera may have had an accomplice but if he did they got away.