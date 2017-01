ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly incident that happened Tuesday night.

APD says officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Central and Wyoming around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers say they found a male victim who was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

APD says a Violent Crimes Unit has been called out.

No further information is available at this time.