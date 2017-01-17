Niko Hansen Ready for MLS Career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Niko Hansen has realized a dream. A dream that the former University of New Mexico Soccer player has had since he started playing at the age of two. On Friday Hansen was called in the first round of the MLS Super Draft, going ninth overall to the Columbus Crew SC.

“To be picked 9th, top 10 it was unbelievable. It threw me by surprise a little bit, but I was super stoked to hear that I was going to Columbus too,” Hansen said.

He thinks he will be a good fit on this club and hopes to see playing time in his first season. The club is coming off a down year and has high hopes for Hansen now and in the future.

“With Niko, you know, he has shown in this combine and throughout his college career that he can make plays and still be a very dangerous attacker,” said Berhalter. ”We are hoping for the best.”

Hansen racked up 29 points on 13 goals this past season, which ranked him 11th in the nation. He becomes just the 3rd ever 1st round draft pick out of UNM Soccer, and the 20th overall to be drafted. He owes a lot of where he is now and credits the program and Coach Fishbein.

Niko now has a quick turnaround, as he will already start preseason workouts this month. “It’s unbelievable thinking that I was just playing a couple of months ago for UNM, but getting started right away is good. I love this sport and this is why I am playing professionally, I wanna play and I wanna be out on the field”, said Hansen.

The Columbus Crew will kick off their regular season on Saturday, March 4, against Chicago.