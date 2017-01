A storm system will exit the eastern portion of the state overnight. New Mexico will be in between weather systems on Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Two storm systems will roll in on Friday through the weekend. The storm will favor the north with the possibility of heavy snow. We should see a chance for showers increasing in the metro area by Friday. Rain snow mix is will be likely here in the city through Saturday.

