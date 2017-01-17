Locally-shot rap video focuses on Albuquerque’s image

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tired of hearing negative stereotypes about Albuquerque, two friends wrote a song and shot a music video to showcase the positive things the Duke City has to offer.

The song and music video by R.J. Trujillo and Matthew Higgins is called “City Limits” and it focuses on the good things Albuquerque has to offer.

“You could call it hip-hop; you could call it rap,” said Trujillo.

“The common things you hear about Albuquerque are that it’s hard to get out, there’s a lot of crime, a lot of drugs, a lot of homeless population, but despite that, there is room to thrive and a lot of beauty within the city,” Trujillo said.

“The overall message of the song is despite all of the negative stereotypes that surround Albuquerque, that it’s also a beautiful place to live and there’s a lot of positive going on around,” he said.

Trujillo and Higgins knew each other at Del Norte High School. They shot the video at places they’re familiar with.

“We tried to stay in areas that were kinda nostalgic for us. We went to a couple of our own middle schools. We went over by our high school,” said Higgins, known as “Higgs.”

Passionate about Albuquerque, it didn’t take long to write the lyrics and they shot the video for a week during the holidays.

“I spent the last, about 18 months, traveling for work, and everybody that I talked to about Albuquerque, they heard bad things, and I just wanted to send a message that this really is a great city,” Higgins said.

Both will have a free concert on Saturday, February 4 at 9 p.m. at Burt’s Tiki Lounge on Central, between 5th and 6th Streets in downtown Albuquerque.

To watch the video, click here. Warning: The video does contain explicit language.