Lobo men’s basketball start fast against Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craig Neal and his University of New Mexico Lobos started fast at Boise State and this time they finished, beating the Broncos 81-70 on the road Tuesday night. After giving up double digit leads for a loss against Nevada and UNLV, the Lobos appear to have learned to finish. It started with a road win at Colorado State this past Saturday and carried over into the win at Boise State Tuesday night.

Lobos senior forward Tim Williams led the Lobos in scoring with 19 points. Williams also had three steals on the night and a three point bucket. The Lobos shot over 71 percent from the three point line in the first half and built a 20 point lead that was 18 at halftime. Junior guard Elijah Brown scored 16 points and dished out 4 assists.

Junior guard/forward Sam Logwood came off the bench to also score 16. Logwood was a strong force in the game and helped the Lobos keep their double digit lead. Logwood had 12 points in the first quarter. Guard Jordan Hunter had 11 points. The Lobos shot 50 percent for the game from the 3 point line and over 95 percent from the free throw line.

James Reid led the Broncos in scoring with 16. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 4-3 in Mountain West play and 11-8 overall. The Broncos dropped to 4-2, 11-6 overall. The Lobos will host the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday. Boise State is at San Jose State.