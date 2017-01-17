Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Spotty morning showers will continue to push north through Bernalillo and Sandoval County… dropping light rain and snow as they pass. More showers are expected to develop this afternoon – favored areas: higher terrain of western NM and Southeast Plains. Snow will fall over the higher elevations while rain and thunderstorms will target the lower terrain. Afternoon temperatures will be near seasonal average in most areas – expect afternoon temperatures to top out well into the 40s and low 50s across the Rio Grande Valley.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb with 50s expected within the Albuquerque-metro area. A mostly sunny sky will blanket the state with drier conditions (no significant rain or snow).

LATE WEEK – WEEKEND: As the storm track dips further south, a couple of storms will track into New Mexico… the first, late Thursday into Friday… and another Friday into Saturday. Rain, snow and wind will accompany these systems – stay tuned for details on when, where & how much as we get closer to the event.