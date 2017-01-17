John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A few light scattered showers will continue this afternoon across southern New Mexico. A few lingering snow showers will continue across the northern high terrain. The last piece of our latest storm system will lift out tonight, leading to a modest warm up and drier weather for the middle of the work week.

Another storm system will drop into the state on Friday. Expect showers to develop across the north and west, expanding across the state on Saturday. The storm is expected to lift out on Sunday, leading to clearing conditions into next week.