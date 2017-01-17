In The Kitchen: Veal Scaloppini

Chef Martin Torrez with Bien Shur at Sandi Resort and Casino joined New Mexico Living to cook up veal scaloppini.
Key ingredients for veal scaloppini include:
- Mushrooms
- Marsala Wine
- Veal
- Butter
- Pasta
The restaurant will also have a dinner for two Valentine’s Day special starting at $110.
Bien Shur is open for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. The lounge opens at 4 p.m and dining 5 p.m. You can reserve a table online or by calling their reservation associates.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living