Holly Holm says she’s enjoying new weight class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fighting for a world title has it’s challenges, but for former UFC Bantamweight champ Holly Holm, it is not on the scale. Holm is enjoying getting ready for the first ever UFC Featherweight Championship in the women’s division.

The pressure of hitting her weight target is not there in the featherweight division.

“It has been less stressful,” said Holm. “Sometimes when you think of your food you think of how you need to eat or how you need to structure it in order to be at a certain weight by the countdown. I always want to be at a certain weight at a certain time.”

At the new weight Holm is always within her mark.

“I can make weight tomorrow to get to 145,” said Holm. “I could make weight right now.”

Holm will battle Germaine de Randimie in the main event at UFC 208, February 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. If she is victorious, Holm would like to try and regain the belt she lost in the 135 pound division.

On the flip side, the current Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes, has already stated that she would like to move up and face Holm in the 145 pound division.

“If it’s something that she wants you know, I am not against it,” said Holm “I’m definitely not looking at that right now only because I have this fight in front of me.”

Holm won the bantamweight title in November of 2015 by knocking out heavy favorite and former champ Ronda Rousey. Rousey’s recent attempt to become champion again fell short in a lopsided 48 second loss to Nunes in December of 2016.

“I know what it’s like to be on the end of defeat,” said Holm. “Hers has to be a pretty deep wound being that she was at the top for so long.”

Holm was on top for less than a full year and is heading into her next fight in a spot she has never been before as an MMA fighter or boxer.

She is trying to end a two fight losing skid.

“With any kind of loss there are always doubts you have in your own mind, but I have every intention of going in for a win,” said Holm. “I still feel like I have a lot of good things to come in my career. You know, I just hit a lull and I learned from those mistakes and I just want to go forward.”