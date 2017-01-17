For The Family: CoderDojo In Albuquerque

Christopher Suski the ‘Champion’ from CoderDojo joined New Mexico Living to talk about a space available to kids to learn and explore coding. The dojos are held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. They are open the boys and girls, ages 7 to 17 and you can bring your own computer or there are computers available for students to use.

Suski talked about the importance of learning how to code saying, “I think of it as a new literacy, in addition to reading and writing”.

If you would like to register, it is done online and the dojos are held at the Quelab, 680 Haines Ave NW, in downtown Albuquerque.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living