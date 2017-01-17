Fire forces evacuation at Jimmy Carter Middle school in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jimmy Carter Middle School near Central and Unser was evacuated Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., according to Albuquerque Public Schools.

APS said the evacuation was caused by a restroom fire. The Albuquerque Fire Department and Albuquerque Police were said to be on scene.

An APS spokesperson said the students were moved to a different part of the building while the smoke cleared.

According to APS, the situation has been handled and school will release at the regular time.

No injuries were reported.

