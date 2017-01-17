Explora demonstrates “Cool Science”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora, a museum described as part science center and part kids museum, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a fun science experiment themed Cool Science.

This week, Randy Pedro, the External Relations Manager, and Educator, Brooke Hajny, demonstrated how to make a human table.

Explora is not just for the kids, grown-ups can experience “A Delicate Balance,” for adult night. This will be held Friday, January 12, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, Ham Radio demos, light snacks and coffee.

Another fun event happening at Explora is the Teen Science Cafe. This is a free event for teens, no registration required and will be held on Friday, January 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.