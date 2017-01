SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens gathered in Santa Fe Tuesday to protest the sale of public lands near Chaco Culture National Historic Park.

The oil and gas lease sale was approved last week after five years of challenges from opponents.

Tuesday, tribal leaders delivered a petition and letters in opposition of the sale to the Bureau of Land Management. They argue energy development would affect sacred lands and communities.

The BLM is scheduled to hold an online auction next week for 843 acres.