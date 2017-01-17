Damaged Pasion Latin Fusion to hold Taco Tuesday Fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly two weeks after a truck went crashing through a popular Northwest Albuquerque restaurant, business owners say come eat all the tacos you want, as long as you donate some money.

Pasion Latin Fusion Restaurant, located on Lomas in Downtown Albuquerque, is hoping to raise money to cover damage to its front window and walls. Earlier this month, a driver lost control and crashed into the restaurant. Owners say they believe the driver was going too fast for the weather conditions.

They say the driver’s insurance will not be enough to cover the costs to repair it because the insurance has to cover property damage as well.

Now, they’re holding a “Donate What You Can Taco Tuesday” fundraiser.

The fundraiser runs from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Owners are just asking that you donate some money.

The restaurant has also started a GoFundMe page. As of Tuesday, they’ve raised $2,785.