Councilor: Albuquerque’s ‘wish list’ needs to be shortened

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the next 60 days legislators won’t just work on the budget and tweak laws, they’ll also be deciding which local governments get money for projects.

The City of Albuquerque has a long, expensive wish list that some city councilors admit needs to be tweaked.

The city has a master plan. It lists improvements it wants to see get done over the next 20 years. Then it has a wish list for 2017. Nearly three dozen items on that wish list are capital projects which may have to wait.

One of the big plans includes constructing a more inviting, pleasant underpass at Central Avenue under the tracks, along with a spruced up Rail Runner platform. The city also wants to revamp the Rail Yards to make sure the buildings are secure and safe.

Then there’s the second phase of the west side sports complex out by Community Stadium. All these projects will cost millions of dollars. But city councilors like Isaac Benton know there’s not a whole lot of money coming from the state these days.

“We hear different things,” Benton said. “Some of the legislators say there will be a little capital available and then from others, that absolutely not.”

Benton said right now the list is too long and that city councilors will have to start looking at other ways to fund projects.

“It has been a good partnership over the years with our legislators, especially on the small projects, but if we have to go in on them alone this year that’s something we’ll have to accept,” Benton said.