Authorities continue to build case against accused Old Navy arsonist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal agents are building their case against the man they say set fire to an Albuquerque Old Navy Store in late November 2016.

Albuquerque police arrested 28-year-old David Hickman after he was seen leaving the Old Navy just before it erupted in flames.

In his car, police found an AR-15 rifle, a flare and mason jars full of explosives. They also found a list with Old Navy and at least one other business that had been set on fire.

In the previous ten days, numerous businesses were attacked, including a luxury condo building, a Barnes and Noble and numerous Starbucks locations.

A search of Hickman’s apartment revealed more evidence that link him to the Old Navy and other arsons, including mason jars, flammable liquids, blue cord and duct tape.

Just last week, federal agents secured a warrant to take DNA, finger prints and hair from Hickman that they believe will further tie him to the Old Navy and other arsons.

